Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 207,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.