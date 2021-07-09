Raze Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $516,538.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

