Realio Network (RIO) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003895 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.54 million and $419,996.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

