RealTract Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a market cap of $678,684.65 and approximately $1,721.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

