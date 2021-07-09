Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/9/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/7/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 118.64 ($1.55). The stock had a trading volume of 54,674,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,588,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.47.

Get Vodafone Group Plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.