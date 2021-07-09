Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):

7/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

7/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

7/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/23/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/21/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/17/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,697. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

