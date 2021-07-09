Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Whiting Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. 539,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,248. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44.

Get Whiting Petroleum Co alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.