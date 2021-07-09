Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/8/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/1/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Whiting Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of WLL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. 539,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,248. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
