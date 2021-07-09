Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP (NYSE: WPP):
- 7/3/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 6/30/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
- 6/29/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/25/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/16/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
WPP traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.