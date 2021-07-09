Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

