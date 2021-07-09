Redd (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.82 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007358 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00057310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002833 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

