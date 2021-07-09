ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $29,454.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,954.70 or 1.00007201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.01296423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00389532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00379701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006458 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004721 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.