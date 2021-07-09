Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 810 at Barclays

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

REDD traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 416 ($5.44). 917,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,414. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.58. Redde Northgate has a 1-year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

