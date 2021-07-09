Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares fell 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05. 2,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,092,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

Specifically, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,334.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,536.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Redfin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Redfin by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

