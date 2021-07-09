RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $70.05 million and approximately $178,408.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00333586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00134256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00184276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 691.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

