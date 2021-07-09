Redrow (LON:RDW) Given New GBX 820 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

RDW has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

LON:RDW traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting GBX 648.80 ($8.48). The stock had a trading volume of 565,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,752. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.86. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

