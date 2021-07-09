Redwood Capital Management LLC Buys 1,397,687 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education accounts for about 1.7% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Laureate Education worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

LAUR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 3,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,691. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.