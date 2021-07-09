Redwood Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Redwood Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,114 shares during the quarter. Adient makes up 2.8% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Adient worth $56,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. 8,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

