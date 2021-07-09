Redwood Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664,483 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 4.21% of Service Properties Trust worth $82,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 26,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

