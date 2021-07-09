Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $189.47 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,134,868 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up 9.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.44% of EPR Properties worth $189,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. 25,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

