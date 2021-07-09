Redwood Capital Management LLC Sells 1,013,577 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,577 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 3.5% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Bausch Health Companies worth $70,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,035. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

