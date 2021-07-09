Redwood Capital Management LLC Sells 1,859,409 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Redwood Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,284,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859,409 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 34,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

