Redwood Capital Management LLC Takes $27.29 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,286,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 263,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,022. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

