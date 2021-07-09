Refereum Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and $10.78 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.36 or 0.00888318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.