Refinable (FINE) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $8.78 million and $408,234.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

