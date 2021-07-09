Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 144.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 546,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.