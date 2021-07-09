Remme (REM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Remme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Remme has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $107,070.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

