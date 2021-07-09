Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 307,337 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 366.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,337 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Forterra worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Forterra by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.