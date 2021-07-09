Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,100 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Boise Cascade worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:BCC opened at $56.88 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

