Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 138,600 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.