Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,855 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.