Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Leaf Group worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 19,540.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEAF opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEAF shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

