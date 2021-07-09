Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of argenx worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX opened at $312.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

