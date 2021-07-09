Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Caleres worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,772,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 895.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,335 shares of company stock worth $1,092,046 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $951.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

