Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Chimera Investment worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.