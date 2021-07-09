Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.40% of Evolution Petroleum worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

EPM opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

