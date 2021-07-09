Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,517 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JELD-WEN worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

