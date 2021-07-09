Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 817,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $33.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

