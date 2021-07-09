Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of MakeMyTrip worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,741 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,525,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

