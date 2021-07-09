Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of ZIX worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in ZIX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

ZIXI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $395.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

