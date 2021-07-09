Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1,722.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

