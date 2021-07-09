Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of Banc of California worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.65 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

