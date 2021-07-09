Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Extended Stay America worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

