Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Mogo worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $6.63 on Friday. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $431.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

