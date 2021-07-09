Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Flexsteel Industries worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.86 million, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.