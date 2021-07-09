Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

