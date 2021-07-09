Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 817,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.08% of Townsquare Media worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

