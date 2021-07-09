Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $8.38 Million in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.37% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,521,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

