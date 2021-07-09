Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

