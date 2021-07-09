Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,595 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 430,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LFC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

