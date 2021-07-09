Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.27% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

CHMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

